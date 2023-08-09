The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Religion Recreation Opinion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Power in poles

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo courtesy of Xyta Lucas Crews from Arkansas Electric Cooperatives have been replacing the power poles all along Kingsland over the past two weeks.

Xyta Lucas/Special to The Weekly Vista

Crews from Arkansas Electric Cooperatives have been replacing the power poles along Kingsland Road in Bella Vista over the past two weeks. This photo is from Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Xyta Lucas/Special to The Weekly Vista

Crews from Arkansas Electric Cooperatives have been replacing the power poles along Kingsland Road in Bella Vista over the past two weeks. This photo is from Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Xyta Lucas/Special to The Weekly Vista

Crews from Arkansas Electric Cooperatives have been replacing the power poles along Kingsland Road in Bella Vista over the past two weeks. This photo is from Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Staff reports

Print Headline: Power in poles

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Sisters having fun
by Samuel Clanton
Welcome to Arkansas and welcome to Bella Vista
by Samuel Clanton
Longtime managing editor Thompson selected to lead Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette as executive editor
by Becca Martin-Brown
Bella Vista Police Reports
by From Staff Reports
‘Night Out’ brings community, law enforcement together
by By Heidi Ann Willits Special to the Weekly Vista
ADVERTISEMENT