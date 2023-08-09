The Weekly Vista
Part of Cooper Road to close on Aug. 14

by Cassi Lapp Special to The Weekly Vista | Today at 4:00 a.m.

A section of Cooper Road will be temporarily closed between Gore Lane and Orr Lane/Sheneman Drive for approximately one full day on Monday, Aug. 14 for planned road work on Smith Lane.

Motorists will be detoured around the construction zone using Gore Lane and Orr Lane. Detour signage will be in place.

This project is subject to changes in the event of unforeseen circumstances and/or weather. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding.

Cassi Lapp is communications director for the city of Bella Vista.

Print Headline: Part of Cooper Road to close on Aug. 14

