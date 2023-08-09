OPINION: Code enforcement is concerning

Dear Editor:

Sometimes it's easy to know when something is just wrong.

Take for example action taken in a recent Bella Vista City Council meeting as it pertains to our police department.

Yes, you read that right. Our police department can now add code enforcement to its daily tasks.

While the code enforcement officers will not be uniformed police officers, their day-to-day routines will bring an increased workload to some in the department.

One place that can expect to become busier as time goes on is the emergency dispatch unit.

In Section IV, Paragraph A, of the adopted resolution, it states: "All citizen complaints involving Code Enforcement violations, will be handled the same as all Bella Vista police calls for service. All calls for service will be entered by the Dispatch Center and dispatched out to a Code Enforcement officer. Dispatchers will receive and enter complaints from residents, City staff, business owners, other Agencies, City Council members and other City officials."

Like the officers they assist, our emergency dispatchers are busy enough handling police, fire and rescue calls, on top of the multitude of non-emergency calls they receive and do their best to resolve each 8-hour shift. And while some of those non-emergency calls might seem ridiculous and unimportant to most of us, the dispatchers don't have the luxury of choosing which ones to take and which to ignore.

Look, I agree that the city's code enforcement belongs somewhere in city government. I just don't believe it should be in the police department's realm of responsibility.

If you agree with me, I suggest you write to the members of City Council and express your concerns. Here are their email addresses:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

Douglas Grant

Bella Vista