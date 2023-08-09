NWA Polo Club to hold match benefiting equine program

The Northwest Arkansas Polo Club in Gravette will host the U.S. Polo Association's Women's Tournament, "Chix With Stix," Aug. 12-13.

Local and regional players across a variety of ages including some nationally-ranked juniors will compete in this official USPA women's arena challenge, benefiting Girl Scouts – Diamonds equine program at Camp NOARK in Huntsville.

Susan Koehler of the club said, "For all the women playing, including myself, there's a great connection with horses. Some of us started with Brownies and Girl Scouts, so we just think it's a great way to give back and support a program that's doing such good for girls in general."

The event will be held at the NWA Polo Club Farm, 14955 Shipe Rd., Gravette. The event kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m. for qualifying rounds, and admission is free. Tickets are required on Sunday, Aug. 13, when games begin at 11 a.m. for finals and consolation matches, and festivities that day will also include a champagne half-time divot stomp, prizes for best hat and best divot-stomping shoes.

Food truck brunch fare will be available for purchase. Audience members are encouraged to bring their pick-up truck, folding chairs and gear for tailgating. Tickets for the Sunday event start at $25 and are available on eventbrite.com.

NWA Polo Club and Association and was founded in 2013 by several area residents to promote the sport of polo and educate potential players and fans. NWA Polo Club is managed by Robert Koehler, former Rocky Mountain Circuit delegate and manager of Columbine Polo Club.

The mission of NWA Polo Club is to promote the sport of polo, serve the NWA community, and provide a cultural attraction. NWA Polo Club supports local charities by providing auction items for fundraising and education outreach, which can include youth horse/polo camps.

For more information visit nwapoloclub.com or facebook.com/nwapoloclub.