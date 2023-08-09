Nonprofit leads effort for new trails in Bella Vista

A lot of time and money and effort goes into developing the elaborate system of multi-use trails in Northwest Arkansas, and Bella Vista is not an exception.

The Bella Vista POA Board recently approved a shared license agreement for trails with the nonprofit Trailblazers organization for development of seven new trails and connectors. Trailblazers CEO Erin Rushing tells The Weekly Vista this is an initial step:

"I need to get POA approval first, then I go get the city's approval. Then I can start looking for money and funding to build these trails," he said. "It's a multi-stage process. We'll go through design, and then bid them."

Rushing says this newest trails package, in the works since last December, focuses on beginner and intermediate trails as improvements to the existing system in Bella Vista, connecting neighborhoods and establishing small, one-to-three mile loops.

He pointed out the continuous process of trail building, stating Trailblazers will likely submit another batch of trails by the end of the year.

"We call ourselves developers because that's literally what we do. We develop from concept to who's going to make payment. We maintain a lot of them. So we're everything in the middle, but we have community partners who work with us as we do these projects."

As far as making payment, Rushing says the organization utilizes many funding sources, including state and federal grants, but he is quick to mention and thank the Walton Family Foundation, and specifically brothers Tom and Steuart Walton, as the Trailblazers' greatest supporters.

"Part of the process is we have to go out and find funding," he said. "We are very fortunate that the Walton Family Foundation does support us in a lot of these projects ... We would not have what we have today without them."

To date, the group has developed more than 300 miles of multi-use trails, including the Razorback Greenway.

The current Bella Vista trail improvements are expected to cost upwards of $2.5 million. The new trails and connectors include: Kingsdale Cutoff Connector – Little Sugar; Pinion Creek – Beginner Loop - Back 40; Mulligan – Beginner Loop - Back 40; Lago Vista West – Beginner Loop - Little Sugar; Wentworth Neighborhood Connector – Little Sugar; Caverna Neighborhood Connector – Little Sugar; and SW Chelsea Hiking/Multi-Use Trail -- Little Sugar.

Construction is slated for this fall but Rushing emphasized, "Right now, they are just lines on a map."

Trailblazers (a merger of NWA Trailblazers and BikeNWA) has been around for over 23 years, and Rushing has been part of the group for most of that time. He became CEO in 2016.

"It's fun," he said. "What we do as an organization is fun. We provide amenities for the community and it's really cool to watch how it's transforming Northwest Arkansas."

One side note relevant to Bella Vista: Rushing pointed out that installing the paved trail around Lake Bella Vista in 2003 marked the first project Trailblazers put on the ground.