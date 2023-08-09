‘Night Out’ brings community, law enforcement together

The annual National Night Out event with the Bella Vista Police Department took place Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Kingsdale Pavilion outside Riordan Hall, and it was an evening filled with fun, education and community building.

Local residents had the opportunity to interact with their neighborhood police officers while enjoying an array of activities, food and music. The event drew a large turnout of families and kids eager to engage with the officers and learn about various programs and initiatives in the area.

One of the highlights of the event was the chance to hang out with police and explore their vehicles, including patrol cars and a SWAT truck. Children were excited to sound sirens and get a close-up look at the equipment used by law enforcement professionals.

National Night Out aims to foster a sense of familiarity and trust between community members and their local police force. It is part of a broader initiative to strengthen partnerships between law enforcement and the public they serve and protect.

Numerous booths were set up at the venue, featuring departments like Animal Control, 911 Communications and SWAT. Demonstrations and interactive exhibits kept the attendees engaged and informed.

Children are a major focus of the event. The were invited to enjoy face painting, bike activities, photos and take part in radar baseball. The BVPD Bike Patrol Unit hosted a bike rodeo where kids had the chance to showcase their cycling skills with guidance from local officers.

To escape the summer heat, a misting tent was provided, offering a refreshing respite for all attendees. Furthermore, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association allowed the public access to the Kingsdale Pool for a fee of only $1.

The event offered free food for all attendees. The combination of good food and good company created a jovial atmosphere that encouraged socializing and building connections.

The annual National Night Out at Kingsdale Pavilion proved to be a resounding success, with families and individuals coming together to celebrate community, safety and law enforcement.

Events like these are instrumental in bridging the gap between police officers and the public they serve, ultimately leading to safer and more unified neighborhoods.