Mercy Way bridge opens to traffic

Xyta Lucas/Special to The Weekly Vista

The new Mercy Way bridge opened to traffic the week of Aug 1. The new bridge consists of the two lanes on the south side. The original bridge, which now makes up the two lanes on the north side, opened in November 1998 to replace the road across Lake Bella Vista dam, which was then converted from vehicle to pedestrian traffic after being in use by vehicles for over 80 years. The new bridge awaits a pedestrian and bicycle lane, to be completed by the end of the month.

By Xyta Lucas

Special to The Weekly Vista