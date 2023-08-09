The Weekly Vista
Meetings

by Staff Reports | August 9, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held at the Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on an agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov.

Aug. 14 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 21 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 28 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at the Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and are live-streamed.

Aug. 9 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Aug. 9 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Aug. 10 -- Rules & Regulations meeting, 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Aug. 17 -- Board of Directors work session, 6 p.m.

Aug. 24 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

Print Headline: Meetings

