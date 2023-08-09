LETTER: Shout out to two BV police officers!

Editor:

We would really like to put a big shout out to two of our Bella Vista Police officers and a young man from the Phat Tire bike store.

Sunday morning, July 30, we went out for breakfast and then stopped in Jane, Mo., for a few groceries. On our way home we noticed that our right rear tire was slowly going down. We made it to Casey's on the corner of 71 and Riordan, with a completely flat tire, in order to use the air machine (did you know that you have to pay for air now, LOL).

It was 98 degrees outside. We transferred the groceries to the back seat to get to the spare donut. Mind you, we are 84 and 85 years old, so of course we are going to jump right in there and get 'er changed!

A young man from the new bike store (Phat Tire) offered his assistance without hesitation. Trying to remove the lug nuts from the tire was a challenge and he decided that he would run back to his store to get the necessary tool.

About that time two Bella Vista Police officers, Michael Yocum and Justin McMillen, saw what was happening and before we knew it, the flat was off and the donut was on. We wanted to buy them a water or pop and of course they wouldn't let us.

So, just know that with all the crazy we are seeing, hearing and reading about around our country regarding our police officers, on a daily basis, there are so many good, good police officers and young people still in our crazy world!

Thanks,

Judy and Ralph Rowe

Bella Vista