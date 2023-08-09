The Weekly Vista
Labor Day golf tournaments to support Friends of Dogwood/Brittany

by Susan Nuttall Special to The Weekly Vista | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo from Metfield Golf Complex (Dogwood/Brittany)

Labor Day is the time for the 6th annual $$ for Dogwood and Bucks for Brittany golf tournaments. Both are on Monday, Sept. 4.

All proceeds will support the Friends of Dogwood and Brittany Staff Appreciation, Naturalization, Beautification, and Golfer Experience projects. The tournaments are open to all golfers and junior golfers are welcome.

$$ for Dogwood is an 18-hole, 4-person scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $240 per team plus applicable green and cart fees. The entry includes the Score Helper Game package, prizes for each flight, and lunch after play. There is a $200 Hole in One contest on hole #18.

Bucks for Brittany is a 9-Hole, 4-person scramble starting at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $120 per team plus applicable green and cart fees. Included are prizes in each flight, a snack in the clubhouse after play, a Score Helper package, and a $100 Hole in One contest on #9 sponsored by Melanie's Pet Sitting.

Recent projects sponsored by the Friends of Dogwood and Brittany include practice nets for golfers, new tee markers, Divot Repair Day, #2 green area beautification, and wildflowers around the course. They also sponsors staff appreciation events to recognize the maintenance and operations staff who keep the courses in great shape all year.

Information and registration forms are available on the website fodbd.com and in all Bella Vista clubhouses. Register now to reserve your space.

For questions or more information, contact Susan Nuttall at [email protected] or 630-217-8214.

