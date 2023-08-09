Kastl receives Circle of Roses award from BVGC

The Bella Vista Garden Club gives and receives both local and regional awards. At the June meeting of the club, member Beth Kastl received the Circle of Roses award -- an award established by the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs to honor those who have been garden club members for 25 years or more.

Kastl has been active in garden club activities since joining the Bella Vista Garden Club in 1998. She immediately became the ways and means chairman and the following year she served as second vice-president. She has held almost every officer role as well as president from 2003-2005.

Beth enjoys floral design and one of her designs was printed in the National Garden Club's Vision of Beauty calendar. Originally from Lompoc, Calif., the flower capital of the U.S., she has lived in Wichita, Kan.; Seattle, Wash.; and Houston, Texas. Beth is also a member of the Benton County Master Gardeners and the Floralia Arrangers.

The South-Central Region of National Garden Clubs, Inc. awarded the Bella Vista Garden Club an award for Digital Media Presentation by large clubs. This award is given for the best presentation recorded and submitted on any type of digital media supporting any of the following NGC objectives: history/archives, private or public garden tours, flower shows, projects, programs, or other initiatives.

The award was presented to Pat Meyer, past-president of the BVGC, at the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs' Spring Conference in Hot Springs in April. Pat then presented the award to Geri Hoerner, club member and producer of "Bella Vista Gardening," a monthly program on the Bella Vista Community Television station during the club's June meeting.

The BVGC organized in April of 1972. It is comprised of gardening enthusiasts learning and working together to enhance, preserve, educate and promote Arkansas and Bella Vista as a sanctuary for wildlife, natural beauty and environmental responsibility.

Club meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. There are nine meetings each year.

The first meeting for the 2023-2024 year will be held in September -- with no meeting in November of 2023 and no meetings in July or August 2024. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 10 a.m. Guests are welcome to attend.