History: New column, The Next Chapter by Dale Phillips

Hello Bella Vista. I am Dale Phillips, the co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society, past president of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table, and co-author of "Images of America Photographic History of Bella Vista." This book contains five chapters that cover the major time periods of Bella Vista's history.

It is hoped that this new column will serve as both an update of upcoming activities going on at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, and as a source of historical information about our community. I must thank my co-president, Xyta Lucas, for the wonderful work she has done over the years with her "Past Perspectives" articles for The Weekly Vista.

The Bella Vista Historical Society has grown a great deal since its creation in 1976. It maintains three properties in Bella Vista of which the cornerstone is the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The society also owns the Summit Cemetery and School House site, located in the Metfield area, and the Linebarger Water Tank, located just west of Highway 71. The museum has welcomed over 4,000 visitors in 2023 and expects that number to continue growing in the future.

The society also helps with the maintenance of several historic cemeteries throughout the Bella Vista area. We are a non-profit, all-volunteer organization. The museum is open 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The months of August and September will provide several special programs that are free and open to the public. On Aug. 26 the museum and Cooper Chapel will host a musical program as part of the nationwide Music on the Porch Celebration. The Southern Strings mountain music group will perform at 10 a.m. at the museum.

On Sept. 3 this author will present a lecture titled "The Battle for the Bayous" at 7 p.m. for the monthly Civil War Round Table program.

The story of Bella Vista is centered on its land. From the Indigenous peoples who relied on its bountiful food sources, through the early pioneers who harnessed its abundant water supplies, to the resort owners who recognized its natural beauty, to its present day citizens. We are the land and the land is us.

In the columns to come I will tell the stories of these previous caretakers. For now I would only ask that when you enjoy the beauty of our home you pause for a moment and remember those who came before us.

When you are viewing the water flowing from Blowing Springs, think of the Indigenous people gathered around the springs harvesting the day's hunt for the long winter ahead.

When you look up at the Dug Hill Church and Cemetery, think of the former Union and Confederate soldiers now buried together who cleared this land after 1865.

Finally, as you drive past the small cemetery on Sherlock Drive think of 35-year-old May Funk who died of tuberculosis in 1922 and was laid to rest near her old school house.

It is up to us to remember their memory and to write the next chapter.

Dale Phillips retired from the National Park Service and the Corps of Engineers after serving 41 years as a park ranger/historian. He and Carol Phillips moved to Bella Vista in 2017. He can be reached at [email protected].