Cards & Games

Potluck 'N Games

Winners on July 31 in the Game of Seven were: Jean Meadows, first; and Sheri Bone, second.

Winners in Texas Canasta were: Winona Brackeen, first; and Norvil Lantz, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Duplicate Bridge

Winners on Aug. 1 were: North-South, Michael Foley and Ruth Ann Vavrinek; East-West, Rebecca Vendel and Sharon Judson.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Couples Cribbage

Winners for August 1 were: Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin, first; Kevin and Betsy Bernier, second; Karin Fowler and Stan Neukircher, third; Linda Hopper and Nancy Veach, fourth; Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in the parish hall at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Ln. in Bella Vista. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, call Cheryl Cardin at 925-819-0292. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mike's, located at 2 Kingsdale Lane, with an open invitation to all.

Email cards and games information and scores to [email protected].