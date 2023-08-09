Building bridges in Benton County

BENTONVILLE -- Work is expected to begin later this month to improve the Wagon Wheel Road bridge, a Benton County official said last week.

Josh Beam, county chief engineer, said work should start around Aug. 14 with substantial completion expected by April 30.

Moving Carroll Electric power lines and poles will be done first, followed by moving water lines and then bridge construction, Beam said.

It's a $3.72 million project paid with 80% federal and 20% county money. The bridge is on Wagon Wheel Road east of Arkansas 112.

Work will replace a single-lane, 60-foot bridge built in the 1970s with a bridge 170-feet long and 34-feet wide, according to the county.

Other ongoing bridge work this year is on East Gaiche Road, Columbia Hollow and Robinson Road, Beam said.

The East Gaiche Road and Columbia Hollow bridges should be under construction by the end of the year. Both will go out to bid in late October, Beam said. The East Gaiche Road bridge is south of Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill. Flooding in 2021 damaged it. Columbia Hollow is in the Decatur area on Mount Zion Road and crosses Columbia Creek, he said.

The Robinson Road bridge will go out to bid in the first half of October, Beam said. The bridge was built in 1930. Plans are to replace the original 40-foot-long, single-lane bridge. It is south of U.S. 412 between Siloam Springs and Tontitown, Beam said.

"With numerous county projects currently on track to be ready to bid around the same time there could be some adjustment in the schedules to try to ensure that the county has the best and most competitive bids possible," he said.

The Gooseberry Road bridge opened July 11 after being closed for more than a year.

Floodwater damaged the bridge off Price Coffee Road northeast of Bentonville in May 2022. Price Coffee is a paved, two-lane road running east-west from its intersection with Arkansas 72 to its intersection with Slaughter Pen and East Ford Springs roads.

The old bridge was about 31-feet long and was built in 1982, Beam said. The new bridge is the same length. Asphalt work near the bridge's approaches and some ditch work around the structure still need to be finished, he said. The repairs cost under $100,000, he said.

County Judge Barry Moehring detailed the Gooseberry opening in his county judge's report to the Quorum Court at its July 27 meeting. About 100 vehicles a day use the bridge, but it also accommodates many bicyclists, too, he said.

"We know that is a major bicycling route for folks that want to get from north Bentonville up into some of the trails up towards Bella Vista," he said.

"Respect Rural Roads," a sign campaign promoting respect and safety between riders and farmers, went up along some county gravel roads in June. A "Respect Rural Roads" sign is just south of the Gooseberry bridge.

The Benton County Road Department is in the middle of road-paving season, Moehring said.

"This is the season when the sun shines, we can get our pavers out and basically get our crews out there repairing our asphalt roads," he said. "Sometimes, we completely overlay roads with asphalt; sometimes we do chip-and-seal; sometimes we do crack seals."

Jay Frasier, administrator of public services who oversees the Road Department, said the county plans to do 12 miles of asphalt overlay, 18 miles of chip-and-seal and seven miles of crack seal by the end of the year.