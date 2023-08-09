Bridge to open in matter of weeks, engineer says

The new bridge at Tanyard Creek on Arkansas Highway 340 (Lancashire Boulevard) will open in a matter of several weeks, according to the engineer for the project.

David Bushey, resident engineer with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, also said the bridge at Little Sugar Creek, nearby on Highway 340 and part of the same ARDOT project, should open late spring 2024.

Bella Vista resident Jim Dinwoodie shared with The Weekly Vista an email thread between himself and ARDOT in which Bushey acknowledged the project is taking longer than expected and had a work order of Dec. 15, 2020. He commented there should be little, if any, additional cost to the taxpayers caused by the delay. Dinwoodie and other readers expressed concern that work has stopped. Dinwoodie also shared that the ingress and egress points on the temporary gravel entrance to Dogwood Drive at Highway 340 are deteriorating.

In an interview on July 31, Bushey said workers were on the job as recently as July 31 at Little Sugar Creek and as recently as July 27 at Tanyard Creek. He said he spoke with the contractor and that workers would take some gravel and do some grading at the entrance to Dogwood Drive.

He said the main reason the project is behind is because it was delayed for a year by utility issues, and when those were resolved, the beginning of the project fell in the middle of winter. He said the project is now being delayed by ongoing construction issues but "none we won't be able to work through."

He said work should be picking up very shortly on Little Sugar Creek, and he said Tanyard Creek is within three or four weeks of being completed.

Bushey declined to elaborate on the manner of the construction issues, saying it would not be appropriate to discuss them publicly.

He added, "This is a $10 million complex bridge project, and there have been some issues we have needed to overcome, and some projects are more complex than others."

The Tanyard Creek bridge is to have two lanes for motorists and 6-foot, 6-inch sidewalks on both sides. The Little Sugar Creek bridge will have two lanes for traffic and two additional lanes for turning movements. It will have a 12-foot side path separated from traffic by a wall across the north side and a 6-foot, 6-inch sidewalk beyond the curb across the south side.

Asked for comment, Cassi Lapp, spokesperson for the city of Bella Vista, said the Mercy Way bridge replacement, a project undertaken by the city, will be complete at the end of August. The bridge has opened to traffic and has pavement, stripes and curbs and awaits the pedestrian and bicycle lane, she said. The city broke ground on the project in the spring of 2022.