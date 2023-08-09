The Weekly Vista
Blevins discusses Order of Retaliation signed by Lincoln

by Samuel Clanton | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Xyta Lucas/Special to The Weekly Vista

Dr. Brooks Blevins, a native of Izard County, Arkansas, author of numerous books about Ozark history, and professor of history at Missouri State University, gave a presentation at the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table on Thursday evening, Aug. 3.

During the meeting, held at the Cooper Memorial Chapel, Dr. Blevins spoke about the Order of Retaliation signed by President Abraham Lincoln on July 30, 1863, and the events that led up to Lincoln's decision to issue that order.

The order read in part, "It is therefore ordered that for every soldier of the United States killed in violation of the laws of war, a rebel soldier shall be executed; and for every one enslaved by the enemy or sold into slavery, a rebel soldier shall be placed at hard labor on the public works and continued at such labor until the other shall be released and received the treatment due to a prisoner of war."

Blevins focused on Confederate Major Enoch Wolf, who was chosen to be executed in retaliation for the Confederates executing a Union major. Wolf was initially spared by Lincoln after appeals from the local Masonic lodge but later Lincoln told the Union officers they could decide what to do with him. He was eventually released and ended up back on his farm in Izard County.

The round table meetings are held the first Thursday evening of every month at 7 p.m, usually at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Local, regional, and nationally known speakers are already scheduled well into 2025.

The next meeting will be held on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at the museum, with retired National Park Service superintendent Dale Phillips as the speaker. His topic will be the "Battle for the Bayous" in his continuing series on the Civil War in Louisiana.

The public is invited to the meetings. Admission is free but donations are appreciated to help with speaker expenses.

Xyta Lucas is co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

