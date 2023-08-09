Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, July 24

9:42 a.m. Police arrested Mark Cibrian, 21, in connection with no liability insurance, driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Kingsland.

Tuesday, July 25

9:32 p.m. Police received a report on Attleborough Lane that someone got a notification that their garage door opened, and no one should have been there. Police responded and everything was secure.

Wednesday, July 26

3:37 p.m. Police arrested Francisco Martinez, 51, in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver during a traffic stop at Mercy Way and Mercy Hospital.

Thursday, July 27

10:46 a.m. Police received a report on Tennyson Lane that someone's purse was stolen out of a car during the night.

Friday, July 28

3:38 a.m. Police received a report on Grier Drive that someone heard a person outside their house ringing their doorbell and they wanted the area checked out. Police checked the area and did not find anyone.

Saturday, July 29

9:21 a.m. Police received a report at Merritt Drive and Euston Road of an unoccupied, white SUV parked in the middle of the road. Police responded and were unable to locate it.

Sunday, July 30

8:06 a.m. Police arrested Sean Tipling, 35, in connection with out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop on U.S. 71 Northbound near Riordan and Kingsland.

8:33 a.m. Police received a report on Chelsea Lane that someone's neighbor had a bat flying around their house. No one had been bitten. The caller called back on the non-emergency line, and the police department provided numbers for animal trappers. The residents decided to try to trap the bat themselves before calling the trappers. The police department later learned the residents had gotten the bat out of the house.

10:41 p.m. Police arrested Melissa Ranee Miner, 57, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Peach Orchard.