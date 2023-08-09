Bella Vista Club News

NARFE

Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet on Friday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m., in the Community Room of First Community Bank, located at 21196 Hwy 71 South, Pineville, Mo., just past McDonald's. The speaker will be Dale Phillips, a Civil War historian and co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Museum, and the topic is the Civil War. Snacks and water will be provided. There will be a drawing for a $25 gift card to a restaurant. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk Saturday, Aug.12 in Fayetteville. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at Walgreens, 2964 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Fayetteville. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. There is a short drive to the start point (Cato Springs Trail) where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is along scenic greenway trails inside Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet on Saturday, Aug. 12, at a new location, the Presbyterian Church, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista, beginning at 9 a.m. Those attending are asked to park in the parking area behind the church and enter through the door that is on the corner of the church.

Artist JoAnne Doshier will teach a class on Zentangle, an unplanned pattern made by relaxed strokes using your imagination, for making dots, lines, basic curves and orbs. Attendees are asked to bring acrylic paint pens or sharpie oil pens; paper (notepads, tags); wood (coasters, knobs); plastic (journal covers, drinkware); metal (jar lids, lawn art); fabric (tote bags); ornaments (paper mâché, kraft, plaster); or smooth rocks. Those attending may bring their painting treasures to share with other artists.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals and the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

Bella Vista

Computer Club

The general meeting of the Bella Vista Computer Club will be held Monday, Aug. 14 with a program on scanners, presented by Joel Ewing. Election of board members for next year will be held and a door prize will be given.

Other August meetings include: Aug. 15, 2-4 p.m., Basic Computer Security, Pt 2 (in Training Center); Aug. 16, 9 a.m.- noon, Help Clinic; Aug. 18, 1-3 p.m., Genealogy SIG (in Training Center); Aug. 21, 9 a.m.-noon, Using MS Windows (in Training Center); Aug. 23, 1-4 p.m., Introduction to GIMP (in Training Center); Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-noon, Help Clinic.

Visit the website for more information at bvcomputerclub.org. The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m., at the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., lower level room 1001.

Bella Vista Apple

Computer Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will have its next meeting at the Bella Vista Public Library, in the Community Room on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m.

The tentative agenda follows:

Creating slideshows in Photos. Apple has made this process quite easy to do. The discussion will lead to exporting after creating slideshows for display elsewhere.

Discussion on creating a photo book using an Apple third party: Mimeo Photos. Apple no longer prints photo books, cards and other materials but there are third party companies that have nicely integrated into Apple Photos making the creative process easier to do.

A handy photo tip: adjusting the amount of background blur when taking portrait photos with your iPhone.

Discussion on why Apple Maps, which has been greatly improved, is now preferred by many over Google Maps by many.

The subjects for the monthly meeting include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhone's, iPads and Mac computers. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information, call 479-899-5531.

Bella Vista Photography Club

The Bella Vista Photography Club will host sports photographer Doug Devoe as guest speaker for the Thursday, Aug. 17 meeting. The topic of his presentation is Sports and Night Photography. Devoe has photographed for the NFL, NBA, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News and the Missouri Valley Conference and has been named College Photographer of the Year and Photographer of the Year by several organizations during his career.

The Photo Club meets on the third Thursday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at the First Community Bank, 21196 U. S. Hwy 71 in Pineville, Mo. The meeting is free to the public. Visit bellavistapc.org for more information.

Bella Vista Chapter

Embroiderers Guild of America (EGA)

The Bella Vista Chapter EGA (Embroiderers Guild of America) meets monthly in the Meeting Hall of the Shiloh Museum campus in Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; the club welcomes anyone interested in needlework. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. On Aug. 19, they will start a new project.

A chart and instructions will be available, but you are certainly welcome to bring whatever project you are working on. Please visit bellavistaega.org for additional information.

Fly Tyers Club

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets on Thursdays in the lower level of the United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista, located at the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road. Social hour begins at 9 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. Access to the meeting room is through the main doors of the church building. Information: sites.google.com/view/bellavistaflytyersclub.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets every Thursday at the Assembly of God Church on Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (Highway 279 next to Casey's) from 1-3 p.m.

Members have a wide range of skills and work in many mediums. They meet to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and to stay connected.

If interested in becoming a member, or wishing to learn a new hobby/skill, individuals are invited to the meetings. For more information contact club president Sharon Chappell at 303-514-7016 or email [email protected].

