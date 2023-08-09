Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness.

Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

July 24

Allen's Discount Grocery - Deli

60 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Cheese at 46 degrees in gourmet cheese display stored above the fill line and in a tray.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Leak has been occurring from the ceiling into the deli kitchen.

Arkansas Early Learning

1902 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Test strips expired and are not usable.

Domino's

2840 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Sanitizer to the dish washer was not dispensing and chlorine at 0 ppm.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The posted permit is expired.

Domino's

2800 S.W. 14th St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple flies in food prep area and dish area.

Core violations: None

Littlefield Express

2410 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Packaged burritos at 61 degrees in small cooler.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No hot or cold water handle at three-compartment sink. Employees are turning on a valve under the sink for hot water.

Tea & Mi

3410 S.E. J St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: Half gallon jug of whole milk with a use-by date of July 19 in front cold-hold unit.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

July 25

Little Caesars

206 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Two employees prepping pizza were not wearing effective hair restraints. Black residue along wall at three-compartment sink.

Street Ninja

1344 S.E. Benton St., Suite 10, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.

July 27

Bright Harbor School

1002 S.W. I St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Certified Food Safety Manager certificate is expired. Facility lacks chlorine test strips. Quat sanitizer test strips have expired.

Casey's

2 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Seal and cover on the soft-serve ice cream machine was not securely placed on the unit and was attracting tiny gnats.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Ice dripping onto a box and build-up of ice on the floor in the freezer.

Papa John's

231 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.

Ron's Hamburgers and Chili

1702 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville

Priority violations: Sliced cheese (45 degrees), thousand island dressing (45 degrees) and chili (47 degrees) in walk-in cooler above 41 degrees. Ambient thermometer shows temperature of walk-in cooler at 45 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.

Subway

4 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Packages of lids stored underneath the soda dispensers in a cabinet where debris is observed and the bathroom plunger is stored beside the package of lids.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

July 28

ABC Happy Kids Learning Center

301 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Containers of food (animal crackers, salt) stored on kitchen floor.

Core violations: None

India Plaza

1400 S.W. Susana St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Back area where fruits are cut has an accumulation of food residue. Permit expired 8/30/2022.

Las Fajitas

1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Daylight can be seen from left side of back door that leads into kitchen.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 24 -- Pizza Hut, 30 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista; Ramo d'Olivo, 104 S.E. Sixth St., Bentonville

July 27 -- Lili's Bubble Waffle, 2903 S.W. Joshua Ave., Bentonville