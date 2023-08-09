Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness.
Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.
Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.
July 24
Allen's Discount Grocery - Deli
60 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista
Priority violations: Cheese at 46 degrees in gourmet cheese display stored above the fill line and in a tray.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Leak has been occurring from the ceiling into the deli kitchen.
Arkansas Early Learning
1902 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Test strips expired and are not usable.
Domino's
2840 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista
Priority violations: Sanitizer to the dish washer was not dispensing and chlorine at 0 ppm.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: The posted permit is expired.
Domino's
2800 S.W. 14th St., Suite 2, Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Multiple flies in food prep area and dish area.
Core violations: None
Littlefield Express
2410 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville
Priority violations: Packaged burritos at 61 degrees in small cooler.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No hot or cold water handle at three-compartment sink. Employees are turning on a valve under the sink for hot water.
Tea & Mi
3410 S.E. J St., Suite 2, Bentonville
Priority violations: Half gallon jug of whole milk with a use-by date of July 19 in front cold-hold unit.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
July 25
Little Caesars
206 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Two employees prepping pizza were not wearing effective hair restraints. Black residue along wall at three-compartment sink.
Street Ninja
1344 S.E. Benton St., Suite 10, Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.
July 27
Bright Harbor School
1002 S.W. I St., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: Certified Food Safety Manager certificate is expired. Facility lacks chlorine test strips. Quat sanitizer test strips have expired.
Casey's
2 Riordan Road, Bella Vista
Priority violations: Seal and cover on the soft-serve ice cream machine was not securely placed on the unit and was attracting tiny gnats.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Ice dripping onto a box and build-up of ice on the floor in the freezer.
Papa John's
231 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.
Ron's Hamburgers and Chili
1702 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville
Priority violations: Sliced cheese (45 degrees), thousand island dressing (45 degrees) and chili (47 degrees) in walk-in cooler above 41 degrees. Ambient thermometer shows temperature of walk-in cooler at 45 degrees.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.
Subway
4 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista
Priority violations: Packages of lids stored underneath the soda dispensers in a cabinet where debris is observed and the bathroom plunger is stored beside the package of lids.
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: None
July 28
ABC Happy Kids Learning Center
301 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: Containers of food (animal crackers, salt) stored on kitchen floor.
Core violations: None
India Plaza
1400 S.W. Susana St., Suite 8, Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Back area where fruits are cut has an accumulation of food residue. Permit expired 8/30/2022.
Las Fajitas
1402 S.E. Shane Lane, Bentonville
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Daylight can be seen from left side of back door that leads into kitchen.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
July 24 -- Pizza Hut, 30 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista; Ramo d'Olivo, 104 S.E. Sixth St., Bentonville
July 27 -- Lili's Bubble Waffle, 2903 S.W. Joshua Ave., Bentonville