Animal shelter to host ‘Chips N Dips’ Aug. 12

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter will host "Chips N Dips" at the shelter on Saturday, Aug. 12.

At the event, pet owners can get their dog or cat microchipped for $20. For $25, a dog can get a microchip and a bath, and for $10 a dog can get a bath only.

Executive Director Nancy Cullins said, "We register the chips for everybody, and we keep them registered for the life of your pet. You just have to call and let us know if you move or change your number."

If the pet gets lost, anyone who has a microchip scanner can scan the chip to get a 16-digit code, and the owner will get an alert that their pet has been found, she said. The shelter was founded in 1985, and microchipping started soon after as the technology became available, she said.

"It is helpful to us because it helps us gets the animals back home," she said.

Chips N Dips has been held each year for about 10 years. It was started by former Executive Director DeDe Knight, Cullins said.

"People are usually very positive about it. The years ebb and flow. It depends on when people get new animals," she said.

Last year the animal shelter chipped 100 animals at Chips N Dips, she said. The event used to be held at Allen's Food Market, but the pavement was too hot for the animals during the summer, so now it is held at the shelter, she said.

"We do microchips everyday and it's always $20 at the animal shelter, but this is special event where we do the baths too," she said.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The address is 32 Bella Vista Way.

For more information on the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, go to bellavista-animalshelter.org.