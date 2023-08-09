Al-Anon Summertime in the Ozarks convention set for Eureka Springs

Al-Anon will hold the 10th Summertime in the Ozarks Convention Aug. 18-20 at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks and Convention Center, 207 W. Van Buren (Hwy. 62) in Eureka Springs. Reservations can be made by calling 479-253-9768. Rooms are limited.

'Serenity in the Storm' is the theme for the 2023 event. This annual convention began as a local initiative in 2012 by members of two Al-Anon Family Groups (AFG) in Eureka Springs. The one-day conference has grown into a three-day affair.

The pioneering members saw two clear benefits that would ensure the success and expansion of Summertime in the Ozarks. First, the venue of Eureka Springs, a well-publicized vacation destination; and second, the well-established Springtime in the Ozarks, an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) Convention that draws as many as 2,000 members nationwide.

Because of covid, the annual Summertime in the Ozarks Al-Anon convention, with AA participation, was suspended for 2020 and 2021. The committee remained faithful to the event and kept working towards its reopening, which occurred in August of 2022.

Attendees can save five dollars per registration and pay only $30 with an early bird discount by registering before August 11 at midnight. Following Aug. 11, registration is $35. Alateen registration fee is $2. Visit the website, summertimeintheozarks.org or contact [email protected] for more information.

In addition to the slate of Al-Anon, Alateen, and AA speakers in English and Spanish, there will be workshops and fellowship time. Also, there are drawings for elaborate baskets before each speaker. Door prizes are also available.