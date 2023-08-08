Celebrate Success with the BV Farmers & Makers Market

Join us weekly on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 29 at One Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Support your local growers and makers and enjoy a special events calendar full of great community activities and giveaways. Live music, educational presentations, delicious food, quality local products, and family fun are just some of the things you can expect out of the market this year.

Aug. 13 – School Supply Collection Drive

Sept. 3 – Labor Day Specials

Sept. 17 – Bicycle Safety Event & Helmet Fittings

Sept. 24 – Ride In & Car Show

Oct. 1 – Touch A Truck

Oct. 22 – Craft Fair Weekend

Oct. 29 – Trick or Treat

Congratulations to over 70 vendors, both farmers and makers, on a record setting first half of the season. Open just five hours a week, these dedicated small business owners create a pop-up storefront each week for you to shop small. Live music is hosted weekly from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Bella Vista Farmers & Makers Market is proud to announce that they can now process EBT card transactions to help customers access fresh, local food. Senior vouchers are also accepted by some farmers. There are still part-time vendor and sponsor opportunities available. Thank you to our season sponsors: City of Bella Vista, Mercy, Bella Vista Business Association, Bella Vista Community Television and Sporting Arkansas.

As a reminder, please don't park by the emergency room. Overflow parking is available courtesy of Sporting Arkansas at the soccer fields to the south. The community is encouraged to come out and shop locally each week for their groceries and gifts.