The Weekly Vista obituaries for Aug. 2, 2023

Marilyn McMaster Santa Cruz

Marilyn McMaster Santa Cruz, 97, of Bella Vista, Ark., died at Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark., on July 25, 2023.

She was born in New Orleans, La., July 27, 1925, to Harry McMaster of Northern Ireland and Marguerite O'Shaughnessy McMaster of New Orleans. She was bilingual and during the 1940s worked as a Spanish stenographer for a Spanish/American import/export company in New Orleans. She enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and the violin and organ. After moving to Bella Vista in 2005, she volunteered at the Bella Vista Public Library and was a tutor for ESL students.

She was married to Hayward "Sandy" Santa Cruz, her husband of 49 years, who passed in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her son, Dean Santa Cruz.

She is survived by two daughters, Diane S. Hine (Jerald), Gail Hartgraves, both of Bella Vista; two sons, Mark Santa Cruz of Bella Vista, Bruce Santa Cruz (Aline) of Lafayette, La.; and three grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans, La.

Arrangements are by Epting Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at eptingfuneralhome.com.

William Woodward

William "Bill" Woodward, 62, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, July 23, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Tina; his children, Daniel, Rachel, Justin, Amelia; and two grandchildren.

He gave his life to Christ in his mid-30s and was involved with weekly bible studies, feeding the homeless, and sharing his talent with the guitar.

A memorial service was held Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Bella Vista Baptist Church, 50 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Arrangements were by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory where online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.