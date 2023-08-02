Thank you for your valor

Photo submitted

Brent Michaels is awarded a Quilt of Valor on Sunday, July 23 by the Bella Vista Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild to honor his military service. Michaels served in the Army from 2002 - 2011, both in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. The Quilt of Valor is awarded by Susan Richmond (left) and Kay Gaudian, who made the quilt. Both are members of the Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild and volunteer in the Quilt of Valor program. More information on this program can be found on the Calico Cut-Ups website, QOVF.com.

Photo submitted

Photo submitted

Staff reports