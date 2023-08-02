The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Religion Recreation Opinion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you for your valor

by Staff Reports | August 2, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted From left, Susan Richmond, Brent Michaels and Kay Gaudian. Brent Michaels was awarded a Quilt of Valor on Sunday, July 23 by the Bella Vista Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild. He served in the Army from 2002 - 2011, both in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. The Quilt of Valor was awarded, from left, by Susan Richmond and Kay Gaudian, who made the quilt. Both are members of the Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild and volunteer in the Quilt of Valor Program. More information on this program can be found on the Calico Cut-Ups website, QOVF.com

Photo submitted

Brent Michaels is awarded a Quilt of Valor on Sunday, July 23 by the Bella Vista Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild to honor his military service. Michaels served in the Army from 2002 - 2011, both in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. The Quilt of Valor is awarded by Susan Richmond (left) and Kay Gaudian, who made the quilt. Both are members of the Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild and volunteer in the Quilt of Valor program. More information on this program can be found on the Calico Cut-Ups website, QOVF.com.

Photo submitted

Brent Michaels is awarded a Quilt of Valor on Sunday, July 23 by the Bella Vista Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild to honor his military service. Michaels served in the Army from 2002 - 2011, both in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. The Quilt of Valor is awarded by Susan Richmond (left) and Kay Gaudian, who made the quilt. Both are members of the Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild and volunteer in the Quilt of Valor program. More information on this program can be found on the Calico Cut-Ups website, QOVF.com.

Photo submitted

Brent Michaels is awarded a Quilt of Valor on Sunday, July 23 by the Bella Vista Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild to honor his military service. Michaels served in the Army from 2002 - 2011, both in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. The Quilt of Valor is awarded by Susan Richmond (left) and Kay Gaudian, who made the quilt. Both are members of the Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild and volunteer in the Quilt of Valor program. More information on this program can be found on the Calico Cut-Ups website, QOVF.com.

Staff reports

Print Headline: Thank you for your valor

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

POA board approves $2M in new trails and connectors
by Samuel Clanton
Local girl crowned in state-level pageant
by Rachel Dickerson
Bella Vista woman admits to shooting police officer with pellet gun, placed on probation
by Tracy Neal
August at the Library: Story trail, book clubs and more
by Staff Reports
Schrad discusses button exhibit at museum
by Rachel Dickerson
ADVERTISEMENT