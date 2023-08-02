The Weekly Vista
Scoreboard

by Staff Reports | August 2, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Bella Vista Men's

9-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, July 26

Low Team Net (Twosome)

A/B- FLIGHT: First, (tie), Bill Winzig and Randy Dietz, (70); Mark Milton and Mike Bahr, (70); Ralph Trigg and and Keith Hall, (70); fourth, Ralph Nimmer and Ken Bloese, (71).

C/D-FLIGHT: First, Joe Jayroe and Earl Dillman, (71); second, Doug Johnston and Blind Draw, (73); third, (tie), David Schenk and Blind Draw, (76); Dale Schofield and Marty Fordham, (76); Dale Zumbro and Jim Hofferber, (76).

Email scores to [email protected]

Print Headline: Scoreboard

