RELIGION: Chaplains conference celebrates 50 years

During the week of July 16-22, the International Conference of Police Chaplains (ICPC) met in Phoenix, Arizona, for its national training seminar (ATS) and to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Several hundred people were in attendance from the United States and several other countries, including Canada, Haiti, Jamaica, Kenya and Malawi.

ICPC was born out of the need in several law enforcement agencies along the East Coast for assistance during times of crisis. Our first president, George Washington, first began the practice of using pastors (later called chaplains) to minister to the emotional and spiritual needs of our Continental Soldiers, and our military currently has chaplains in every branch of its service. ICPC expands that service to the many law enforcement agencies throughout our country and the world.

The ATS in Phoenix provided training for its chaplains through its basic ten courses (formerly twelve courses), many enriched courses in various areas, and an advanced course dealing with specific issues. Although anyone can belong to ICPC by simply paying its membership dues, chaplains may not be considered credentialed chaplains at the basic level until they have completed all ten courses.

Thus, concerned law enforcement agencies tend to check to see what training their chaplains have, and if they have not completed this basic training, tend to look for chaplains who have received at least the basic level of law enforcement training with ICPC. While not a guarantee, credentialed chaplains with ICPC are one way for law enforcement agencies to avoid utilizing someone as a chaplain who is not qualified.

ICPC does not endorse chaplains. That is something left to their appropriate religious affiliations to do. Instead, ICPC credentials law enforcement chaplains as a way to reflect their level of training. There are five different levels of credentialed chaplains: Basic, Senior, Master, Diplomate, and Fellow. It is very difficult for a law enforcement chaplain to obtain the higher credentials, since the requirements involve over 50 CEUs and over 20 years as a law enforcement chaplain.

However, it was gratifying to observe several ICPC members who have been involved in law enforcement chaplaincy for the entire 50 years of ICPC existence. We also are fortunate to have a diplomate level ICPC chaplain right here in Northwest Arkansas.

One of the most significant ceremonies conducted by ICPC at its annual meeting is a memorial service for all of the law enforcement officers who have died during the past year, including law enforcement dogs. During the past year ending with June, 165 law enforcement personnel died in the line of duty, and 21 canines.

Four of the officers were from Arkansas: Detention Officer Jeremiah James Story with the Perry County Sheriff's Office died of gunshot wounds, Patrolman Vincent Anthony Parks with the Jonesboro Police Department, Sergeant Donald Scoby with the Stuttgart Police Department who died by gunfire, and Detective Paul Daniel Newell with the Benton County Sheriff's Office who died in a motorcycle crash. In addition, there were three who died in Missouri and one in Kansas. Most police dogs died with gunshot wounds.

During past years, the highest number of law enforcement deaths occurred as a result of the covid epidemic. Law enforcement officers were forced to become involved with carriers of this deadly virus, and ultimately paid the price for it. However, this year was different. Instead of covid deaths, 59 officers were killed by gunfire followed by 46 officers being killed while involved in various crashes. Five were killed in helicopter crashes.

While living in the United States is not safe for law enforcement officers, living elsewhere often is worse. Canada had 10 officers killed, all by gunfire or stabbing; Haiti had 26 officers killed, all violently; and Kenya had 70 officers killed violently.

Many times, unfortunate events cause a lot of unfavorable press for law enforcement officers, but it is a gross exaggeration to claim that a large number of law enforcement officers are bad. Rather, the opposite is true. They have a very difficult job to do, and the number of officers who have been killed violently substantiates this truth. It is because of the stress and danger of their occupations that causes chaplains to reach out in faith to help them whenever and wherever possible. I'm proud to be a law enforcement chaplain.

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a diplomate-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed are those of the author and not the agencies he serves.