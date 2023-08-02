RELIGION: Can we live with a God who is this generous?

On the morning of April 19, 1995, 26-year-old Timothy McVeigh parked a van in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City and walked away. Moments later the bomb-laden vehicle exploded destroying the federal building and killing 168 people, including 19 children.

McVeigh would later argue that this premeditated and brutal act, aimed at the United States government, was justified. After all, the government had shown its own inhumanity at Ruby Ridge and Waco, had it not? According to McVeigh, the bombing of the federal building was just and fair.

In a twisted and perverse way, Timothy McVeigh operated under the philosophy of "an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth." If we cause pain to others, then we deserve to receive pain ourselves. This is the only fair approach to life, isn't it? Indeed, many of us operate under this philosophy in our own lives.

When I was a child, my mother would leave me with a babysitter whenever she went shopping. I knew that if I was good during my mother's absence, I would receive a reward upon her return. I also understood that less than satisfactory conduct would result in a "just wait until your father gets home" lecture. It was a clear-cut case of "an eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth." And yet, this kind of thinking is at odds with the Christian doctrine of grace.

Jesus told a story about a landowner who went out at six o'clock one morning to hire laborers for his vineyard. Upon securing several workers, the owner sent them into the field promising to pay them the usual daily wage of one denarius. At nine a.m. the landowner went back out and hired additional workers promising to pay them "whatever is right." Likewise, he went out at noon, three and five o'clock, hiring more laborers each time. When the workday finally ended at six p.m., the workers gathered together to collect their wages. The owner told his foreman to pay them beginning with those who had arrived last and then moving to those who had been in the vineyard all day.

Everyone was amazed when the laborers that worked only one hour each received a full denarius. "If these guys are being paid a full day's wages, imagine what we will receive!" exclaimed the workers who had toiled all day in the vineyard. However, when these were paid, they also received a denarius. "What?" they cried, "We've spent twelve hours in the scorching sun, and you've made those who worked only one hour equal to us!"

"I am doing you no wrong," responded the landowner. "Did you not agree with me for the usual daily wage? Take what belongs to you and go; I choose to give to this last the same as I give to you. Am I not allowed to do what I choose with what belongs to me? Or are you envious because I am generous?" (Matthew 20: 13-15).

Let's face it. This story is not a how-to guide for building healthy management/employee relations. Rather this is a story about the Kingdom of God. God is the landowner, and the vineyard is God's kingdom. According to Jesus, things are topsy-turvy in this kingdom. The last will be first, and the first will be last. God's kingdom is not governed by the precise laws of an "exacting deity" but rather by a generous, unruly God who loves all and gives generously to all, even latecomers.

Six years after the bombing of the federal building, Timothy McVeigh was executed by lethal injection on June 11, 2001. Just prior to his execution, while strapped to a prison gurney, McVeigh requested a visit with a priest. What was said during this eleventh hour appointment? Did Timothy McVeigh, a self-avowed agnostic, whisper a quiet prayer even as the poison was being injected in his vein? Could McVeigh's last words have been, "Oh God, I'm sorry. I love you. Please forgive me." If so, this means Timothy McVeigh is now a part of the Kingdom of God and one day we will sit with him at the heavenly banquet. Can we live with a God who is this generous? I certainly hope so!

Peace,

Skip

James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.