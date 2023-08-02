POA board approves $2M in new trails and connectors

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association Board of Directors approves seven new trails and connectors at an estimated cost of over $2 million.

The addition of beginner and intermediate-level trails aims to enhance accessibility and enjoyment for residents and visitors alike.

During the board's July 27 regular meeting, several community members voiced their support for the trails, emphasizing the benefits they would bring to Bella Vista. Jim Clinger said the beginner trails would be a valuable addition, catering to newer or less-experienced residents, providing a safe escape from traffic and an excellent way to enjoy the natural beauty of the area.

Jay Barton, a retired individual who chose Bella Vista for its abundant trails over other crowded cities, shared his heartfelt experience of hiking every mile of the Back 40 in his first year here. As an animal trail adopter, he attested to the thriving wildlife population found along the community's trails. Barton advocated for the approval of beginner trails, emphasizing their potential to preserve the environment and allow everyone to explore the common ground safely.

Another trail adopter and advocate emphasized the importance of connectors like the Caverna Connector. He said not only do these smaller loops offer hikers more diverse and scenic experiences, but the intermediate-level trail would accommodate more users and relieve traffic on Tanyard Creek. He said three lots are being donated to preservation projects to support the initiative.

The board voted 8-1 in favor of all seven proposed trails and connectors, including: Kingsdale Cutoff Connector – Little Sugar; Pinion Creek – Beginner Loop - Back 40; Mulligan – Beginner Loop - Back 40; Lago Vista West – Beginner Loop - Little Sugar; Wentworth Neighborhood Connector – Little Sugar; Caverna Neighborhood Connector – Little Sugar; and SW Chelsea Hiking/Multi-Use Trail -- Little Sugar.

The board acknowledged the efforts of the Trailblazers who have contributed immensely to the community by providing trails worth millions of dollars. The POA is hoping to begin construction of these trails in October.

During the meeting, board members and community members alike expressed their feelings that this decision marks a significant milestone for Bella Vista, promising to strengthen community bonds, promote outdoor activities, and celebrate the natural beauty the area has to offer.

In addition to approving the new trails and connectors, the board voted to settle a lawsuit with Tom Fredericks.

A statement from the POA read aloud during the meeting is as follows: "In the best interest of the POA, the Board of Directors has entered into an agreement to settle the last and final lawsuit related to the Trafalgar fire for $400,000 with Mr. Tom Fredericks. The POA Board of Directors is relieved to reach this settlement and believes this challenging chapter in the history of our community is finally behind us. The Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve this settlement."

In other business, the board approved a request from a local builder who is asking for permission to traverse POA common property to install a septic system. This request will now move on to the Bella Vista Planning Commission.