PACT Act Summer VetFest is Aug. 8 in Fayetteville

by Staff Reports | August 2, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

The VA Fayetteville Medical Center will host a PACT Act Summer VetFest featuring food, music and many fun activities. VA health care and benefits professionals, veteran advocates and community partners will be on site to help answer any questions for all veterans, family members and caregivers.

The event is to take place Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 3-7 p.m. at the VA Fayetteville Medical Center, outside of building 21, located at 1100 North College Avenue in Fayetteville.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks' PACT Act Summer VetFest is a summer gathering for veterans and their families to learn more about the PACT Act, and VA health care and benefits they have earned and deserve.

The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances during their military service.

"We want all Veterans and survivors to apply today for their PACT Act benefits," said Medical Director George Velez, DHA, MBA, FACHE. "Our staff will be at this event to help veterans apply, enroll in VA health care, and learn more about VA services."

While there is no deadline to apply for PACT Act-related benefits, there is urgency. Veterans and survivors who apply for benefits or submit an "Intent to File" by Aug. 9, 2023 will have their benefits (if granted) backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, the day that President Biden signed the PACT Act into law.

The PACT Act brings these changes:

Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras

Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures

Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation

Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA health care

Helps VA improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures

For more information visit va.gov/pact.com.

Print Headline: PACT Act Summer VetFest is Aug. 8 in Fayetteville

