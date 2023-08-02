Local girl crowned in state-level pageant

Julianna Rogers, 10, of Bella Vista, is the new National American Miss Arkansas Jr. Preteen Queen 2023.

She was crowned July 15 at the state pageant in Tulsa, Okla. Both the Oklahoma and Arkansas queens were crowned at pageants held the same weekend in Tulsa.

Julianna said this is her fifth year to be in pageants, and this is the biggest title she has won. She was also Miss San Diego 2020 when she lived in California. She said she and her mother moved here in October of last year.

Her mother, Savannah Rogers, said they moved here from San Diego after her job went remote after covid. She has a sister here and two sisters and her mother nearby, so that influenced the decision to move here, she said. She homeschools Julianna, she added.

Julianna will compete in November at the national pageant in Orlando, Fla., for a shot at the title of National American Miss Jr. Preteen Queen.

She said her requirements for the July pageant included formal wear, interview, personal introduction and community service. Among her choices were categories such as actress, runway, casual wear, top model, photogenic and art, she said.

In addition to the overall title, she won first place in actress, top model, dream model and art, and first runner up in casual wear modeling, runway modeling, photogenic and resume. Julianna won several trophies for these accomplishments along with a feature in "I Am Dream" Model Magazine, Savannah said.

"I really enjoy pageants because I really think they're fun because they show how girls can be themselves and not be anyone else," Julianna said.

Savannah said, "I love her pageant system. Their motto is 'Growing Confidence.'"

She said the director cheers on the girls, as do the parents.

"It's a really nice group of like-minded people who are raising girls who are able to public speak," she said. She added that, with the optional categories like runway, modeling and acting, she has seen Julianna grow so much. She said in acting, "she is able to set full characters, how they think ..." and in modeling she had plenty of confidence to walk the stage.

Savannah added she likes that, in Julianna's age group, makeup and showing midriff are not allowed. That is for older girls, she said.

Julianna said she enjoys making new friends in the pageant system. She has a friend named Faith in California who was with her the first four years. This year she met a friend named Maci, she said.

Savannah said, "She has sister queens (nearby) and they will get together for community projects and lunch. They are meeting the governor (Friday)."

Julianna enjoys surfing. She learned when she was four years old.

"I went to a surf camp recently, and it taught me more about surfing and how to boogie board," she said.

She also has a pet tarantula named Peanut Butter that she is responsible for caring for.

She enjoys reading to younger children.

"My aunt works at a school, so I would always go there and read to all the kids," she said.

Julianna said she is excited and happy about winning the title.

"I'm really excited I won after five years of doing it," she said.