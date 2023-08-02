Library unites the community through books and activities

The Bella Vista Public Library has become a vibrant center of community engagement, bringing together residents of all ages with its diverse range of programs and clubs.

From toddlers to seniors, the library caters to every member of the community, making it a hub of activity and learning.

For the little ones, the library hosts Pre-K story time on Fridays at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The children are not only treated to captivating stories but also get a chance to dance and participate in themed crafts based on the week's chosen tales. It's an experience that sparks their imaginations and fosters a love for reading from an early age.

Older children have their turn to explore enchanting stories during the Big Kid story time, held Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. The stories come alive with themed crafts that transport the kids to different worlds, whether they're talking like pirates, diving into spooky mysteries, or celebrating the joys of winter.

(Please see the Library News column below for updated children's programming schedules.)

Louis Puckett, children's librarian assistant, spoke about the library's programs for young readers. "The best part is seeing kids excited to come to the library and wanting to hear stories and read books," he said.

The library is also empowering teenagers by offering a space for them to host their own book club, TAB, where they take charge and make decisions. TAB allows teens to elect board members and vote on books for their meetings. The library provides the chosen books, fostering a sense of responsibility and community among the young minds.

There is also a science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) program at the library, where kids get involved in various hands-on projects. From exploring weather patterns to discovering the wonders of the five senses, these activities open doors to the exciting world of science. Additionally, the library recommends relevant books to nurture their curiosity even further.

It's not just the younger generations that benefit from the library's offerings. Adults have a plethora of engaging book clubs to choose from, catering to diverse interests. "Not Your Mother's Romance" delves into contemporary romance novels and even had the honor of hosting a local guest author as a speaker, providing a unique experience for book enthusiasts.

For movie lovers, "The Book was Better Club" offers discussions comparing movies to their literary counterparts, sparking lively debates among attendees. And for fans of true crime, there's a club that delves into gripping real-life mysteries.

Beyond the extensive book collection, the library goes above and beyond by lending out other learning tools like metal detectors, telescopes and globes. These resources encourage hands-on exploration, making learning an adventure for patrons of all ages.

The library's dedication to education and community development extends further with the provision of study rooms, ensuring that students and lifelong learners have a peaceful environment to dive into their studies and research.

The Bella Vista Public Library has become the heart of the community, fostering a love for reading and learning, and connecting residents across generations. With its wide range of activities and clubs, the library has proven that it is more than just a building filled with books -- it is a haven of knowledge and camaraderie that enriches the lives of all who enter its doors.

For more information on their programs and events, visit bvpl.org.