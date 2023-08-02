LETTER: Shout out back to Samuel

As the director of our first ever Ukulele Camp held last week at Bella Vista Community Church, I was more than pleased, I was overwhelmed, by the full page coverage of our event by this newspaper!

The photos of my ukers and staff were superb, giving a clear and accurate picture of what went on in those five never-to-be-forgotten days. And to keep our memories intact, a lot of us are clipping page B1 from the July 26 edition of the paper for our bulletin boards and scrapbooks. The pictures were worth a thousand words, to be sure, but the word pictures in the article made an even greater impact on me. Both in content and style, this article was beyond merely good reporting -- it was good literature! The new editor of this paper, Samuel Clanton, displayed skill and care in getting the facts right (including the correct spelling of names), but then went well beyond that, making it impossible not to read the article to its conclusion.

As a writer myself, and former English teacher, I know good writing when I see it. This article was masterfully crafted, grabbing interest at the outset, then flowing beautifully from information to impressions, all the way to feelings -- in short, from the head to the heart!

I just want the reading public in Bella Vista to start paying more attention to this newspaper -- I know I'm going to -- and to keep a sharp eye out for articles written by this creative and clever "new kid on the block." I'm going to start by subscribing to this newspaper, just to get my weekly fix from my new favorite local author. Go Samuel!

Steve Moore

Bella Vista