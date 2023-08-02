Gravette Day to mark 130th anniversary

GRAVETTE -- Gravette will celebrate the 130th anniversary of its founding on Saturday, Aug. 12, with "Growing and Learning Since 1893" as the 2023 theme.

The morning will kick off with the Gravette Kiwanis Club's annual pancake breakfast at the Gravette Middle School. An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be served from 6:30 to 10 a.m. The cost is $7 per person, with children ages five and under eating for free.

The Gravette 5K run/walk, sponsored by The Gravette Gym, will begin at 8 a.m. at Old Town Park. Registration and route information is available at gravettear.com. The farmers market, also at Old Town Park, will be open during its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Gravette Historical Museum, located at 503 Charlotte Street S.E., will provide museum tours and samples of black walnut ice cream from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a silent auction to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gravette Public Library, on Main Street, will distribute free children's books written by local author David M. Sargent Jr. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual Gravette Day car show is moving to the Heritage Baptist Church parking lot at the southwest corner of Fourth Street S.E. and Charlotte Street S.E. The show will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with awards announced at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the event, hosted by Gravette Cruise and Car Meet, will benefit the Gravette Historical Museum.

Margaret Martin, who is entering her 54th year of teaching school, will serve as the Gravette Day parade grand marshal. The parade will begin at noon and will travel north on Highway 59 from Charlotte Street S.E. and turn east onto Main Street. Trophies will be given in three parade categories, Best Use of Theme, Most Festive, and Overall Best Entry.

The Bank of Gravette will hold a money drop on Main Street following the parade. Anyone holding a winning ball may redeem it inside the bank lobby immediately afterward. Prizes range from $1 to a grand price of $100.

A Kids Zone, sponsored by Verma and Associates, along with food trucks and merchandise booths, will open at 10 a.m. at Kindley Park. Gravette Day opening ceremonies will take place at 1 p.m. at the park with a pep rally and GHS senior Logan Ehrhart singing the national anthem. The Butler Creek Boys, a bluegrass and Southern gospel band based out of Siloam Springs, will take the stage at 1:30 p.m. The Main Stage is sponsored by Teasley Drug.

The Gravette Civic Center will be the site of an art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Categories include drawing, painting, 3D art, youth and People's Choice. The Gravette pool and splash park will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. with half-price admission.

New to the schedule this year is a skateboard show which will take place at Pop Allum Park, located at 703 Dallas Street S.W., from 3 to 4 p.m.