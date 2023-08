Gordon Hollow Road in Bella Vista will be temporarily closed for approximately four weeks beginning Monday, Aug, 7, for a planned road widening project.

Motorists will be detoured around the construction zone using Oniell Drive; detour signage will be in place.

"This project is weather dependent," said Cassi Lapp, communications director for the city of Bella Vista. "We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding."