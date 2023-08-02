Five Bella Vista charities receive Golf FORE Charity distribution

In a letter to all supporters of the the Golf FORE Charity Challenge held June 21-22, the silent auction committee sums up the event's spectacular earnings and distribution, and announces the agreement and date for another event next year.

The letter reads as follows:

Golf FORE Charity Challenge Silent Auction Committee would like to again thank all of you for donating items to our silent auction and helping it be such a success. All 101 items were sold, picked up and paid for.

The Bella Vista Foundation, which provides support, financial and otherwise, to enhance the Bella Vista Community, including but not limited to its amenities, facilities, recreation activities, community events and programs, and the POA are proud to announce the combination of all events for the week produced a total sum of $40,500. This includes the POA green fees from all golfers, the "Sock It to Me" contributions, the silent auction and wine tree revenue and $12,700 in donations from several anonymous donors all of which will be divided between the five charities who participated:

Bella Vista Courtesy Van

Bella Vista TV

Bella Vista Boys and Girls Club

The Bella Vista Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter

We are pleased to report that the Bella Vista Foundation and the POA have agreed to hold another event in 2024. The golf event will be called Golf FORE Charity. This event will start on May 22, 2024, with a full day of golf including the "Sock It to Me" fundraiser, and the first day of the silent auction and the wine tree sales. The auction once again will go for 3.5 days and conclude on May 25.

We again thank you for your generosity!

Your silent auction committee,

Debbie Sorensen, Katy Henkel, Ann Dahlke, Peg Pfeifer

Representatives of the five charities and event organizers met at the Bella Vista Country Club on Thursday, July 27 for check distribution and photos.

Following, each charity recipient describes how the monies will be used:

Boys and Girls Club – Benton County

With a monetary gift from 1Climb, the Boys and Girls Club will be installing a rock-climbing wall in the Bella Vista Club scheduled to be completed late summer 2023. The money from the Bella Vista Foundation will help support the equipment and staff training for the rock-climbing wall. For more information contact Jim Keast, donor relations manager, at [email protected].

Bella Vista Animal Shelter

New building funds for repairing/replacing the original shelter building. For more information contact Nancy Cullins, executive director, at 479-222-0917, or [email protected].

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The money will be earmarked for the next building addition. For more information contact Xyta Lucus or Dale Phillips, co-presidents, at 479-855-2335 or [email protected].

Bella Vista Community TV

The funds will support ongoing operations and programming efforts. Specifically, to purchase equipment and software to enhance the quality of productions; expand outreach efforts to attract new members and viewers; provide training and resources to community members as warranted; and increase coverage of community news, events and initiatives by increasing the capability to do more filming at remote sites. For more information contact JB Portello, executive producer, at 479-855-4040 or [email protected].

Bella Vista Courtesy Van

The funds will keep three vans in safe, excellent condition, pay the rent required for office space, and pay all related maintenance and administrative expenses. For more information contact Bill Puskus, president, at [email protected].

Bella Vista Foundation members can be reached by email at: Bob Kronner, president, [email protected]; Stu Sorensen, treasurer, [email protected].