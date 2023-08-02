Creativity in crochet

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette

Randy Dodd of Bella Vista hangs a crochet sign on the north wall of Maxine's Tap Room in Fayetteville on Tuesday, July 25. Dodd's wife, Kim Dodd, made the sign for an art project to place crochet "graffiti" around Fayetteville. About a dozen artists are participating in the project. For more information about the project visit ginagallina.com.

