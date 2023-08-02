The Weekly Vista
Creativity in crochet

by Spencer Tirey | August 2, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Randy Dodd of Bella Vista hangs a crochet sign on the north wall of Maxines Tap Room in Fayetteville Tuesday July 25, 2023. Dodds wife Kim Dodd made the sign for an art project to place crochet “graffiti” around Fayetteville. Around a dozen artists are participating in the project. For more information about the project visit ginagallina.com Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette

Randy Dodd of Bella Vista hangs a crochet sign on the north wall of Maxine's Tap Room in Fayetteville on Tuesday, July 25. Dodd's wife, Kim Dodd, made the sign for an art project to place crochet "graffiti" around Fayetteville. About a dozen artists are participating in the project. For more information about the project visit ginagallina.com.

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette

SPENCER TIREY

NWA Democrat-Gazette

Print Headline: Creativity in crochet

