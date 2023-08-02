City finance report shows increase in revenues

A new finance report shows steady growth in revenues for the city of Bella Vista. The report includes revenues and expenditures between Jan. 1 and May 31, 2023, and compares numbers to the same months in 2022.

During the regular meeting of the Bella Vista City Council July 24, Mayor John Flynn noted the report is available on the city's website, bellavistaar.gov, under departments and finance.

"We continue to have good results," Flynn said. "The revenue is greater than budget -- operating revenue -- and the operating expenses are less than budget. So the results so far are promising and we feel good about our position."

The report shows total general fund assets of $19,954,305, an increase of more than $2.1 million over last year. The street fund has assets of $468,246 and that is down from last year; however, the street fund is operating at a budget surplus of $127,441.

Total operating revenues for the five-month period are listed as $9,342,987, including over $5.3 million in total sales tax revenue and more than $1.8 million in property tax revenue. These funds came in about $656,000 more than actual numbers in 2022. The general fund has a budget surplus of $1,076,777.

Restricted/assigned revenues show $513,516 in state aid and over $25,000 in federal aid.

Total operating expenditures from Jan. 1 to May 31 are listed as $7,073,903, which is $791,773 below the adopted year-to-date budget.

The finance report breaks down city sales tax revenue of $1.57 million (up $56,508 from last year) and county sales tax revenue of $3.7 million (up nearly $262,000 from last year).

Under non-budgeted requests, the report shows adjusted, estimated, unassigned funds available after capital requests of $1.78 million. This box shows $140,164 in debt service relating to the purchase of a new ladder truck for the fire department May 23.

Total impact fees are listed as $967,607.