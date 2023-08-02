Cards & Games

Potluck 'N Games

Winners on July 24 in 3 to 13 were: Table one, Bob Bower, first; and Sharon Bower, second; Table two, Edie Howard, first; Jean Meadows, second.

Winners in Texas Canasta were: Winona Brackeen, first; and Mabel Ashline, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Duplicate Bridge

Winners on July 20 were: North-South, Robert Makela and Joe Braun; East-West, Ned Irving and Joe Scott.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Couples Cribbage

Winners for July 18 were: Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin, first; Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau, second; Karin Fowler and Stan Neukirher, third; Chuck and Dottie Seeley, fourth; Greg Hirsch and Sheryl Fitzpatrick, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in the parish hall at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Ln. in Bella Vista. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, call Cheryl Cardin at 925-819-0292. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners July 27 were: Wilda Werner, first; Tim Spaight, second; and Marty Watson, third.

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mike's, located at 2 Kingsdale Lane, with an open invitation to all.

Email cards and games information and scores to [email protected].