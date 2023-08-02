The Weekly Vista
BV Photography Club takes to the streets with challenge

by Staff Reports | August 2, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo by Jan Halgrim Second place, Diego Rivera's America, exhibition at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Submitted photo by Jan Halgrim

The July photo challenge for the Bella Vista Photography Club was "Street Photography." Jan Halgrim received second place honors with a photo of Diego Rivera's America exhibition at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Submitted photo by Maggie Arquelles

Taking the "Street Photography" challenge, Maggie Arquelles received third place with a photo of a street painter in downtown Chicago.

Submitted photo by Mickey Arlow

Mickey Arlow received first place honors in the Bella Vista Photography Club's July challenge of "Street Photography" with a photo of downtown Chicago.

Staff reports

photo Photo by Maggie Arquelles. Third place, street painter in downtown Chicago
photo Photo by Mickey Arlow First place, downtown Chicago

Print Headline: BV Photography Club takes to the streets with challenge

