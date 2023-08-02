BV Photography Club takes to the streets with challenge

Submitted photo by Jan Halgrim
The July photo challenge for the Bella Vista Photography Club was "Street Photography." Jan Halgrim received second place honors with a photo of Diego Rivera's America exhibition at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
Submitted photo by Jan Halgrim
The July photo challenge for the Bella Vista Photography Club was "Street Photography." Jan Halgrim received second place honors with a photo of Diego Rivera's America exhibition at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
Submitted photo by Jan Halgrim
The July photo challenge for the Bella Vista Photography Club was "Street Photography." Jan Halgrim received second place honors with a photo of Diego Rivera's America exhibition at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
Submitted photo by Maggie Arquelles
Taking the "Street Photography" challenge, Maggie Arquelles received third place with a photo of a street painter in downtown Chicago.
Submitted photo by Maggie Arquelles
Taking the "Street Photography" challenge, Maggie Arquelles received third place with a photo of a street painter in downtown Chicago.
Submitted photo by Maggie Arquelles
Taking the "Street Photography" challenge, Maggie Arquelles received third place with a photo of a street painter in downtown Chicago.
Submitted photo by Mickey Arlow
Mickey Arlow received first place honors in the Bella Vista Photography Club's July challenge of "Street Photography" with a photo of downtown Chicago.
Submitted photo by Mickey Arlow
Mickey Arlow received first place honors in the Bella Vista Photography Club's July challenge of "Street Photography" with a photo of downtown Chicago.
Submitted photo by Mickey Arlow
Mickey Arlow received first place honors in the Bella Vista Photography Club's July challenge of "Street Photography" with a photo of downtown Chicago.
Staff reports