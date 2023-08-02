Bella Vista woman admits to shooting police officer with pellet gun, placed on probation

A Bella Vista woman who shot a police officer with a pellet gun is placed on six years of state-supervised probation.

Laurianne Demers is also sentenced to 120 days in the Benton County Jail, but received credit for time served since she already spent 713 days in custody.

Demers' criminal case was resolved July 24 when she admitted to shooting the officer and threatening her neighbors. She pleaded guilty to battery and terroristic threatening under a plea agreement Jenae Randall, Demers' attorney, reached with Wilson Raines, deputy prosecutor.

Raines told Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green that Demers, 53, fired at a police officer with a pellet gun and had threatened some of her neighbors. One of Demers' neighbors reported to police Demers was shooting a gun at his house, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Sgt. Ross Conn with the Bella Vista Police Department was one of the officers who went to Witham Lane at 4:36 a.m. March 3, 2021, according to the affidavit.

Conn knocked on Demers' door and asked her to come outside. Demers walked out the front door carrying a rifle and lowered the gun in Conn's direction, the affidavit states.

Conn saw the gun was a BB or pellet gun and tried to take cover before Demers shot him in the right wrist, according to the affidavit.

Conn was taken to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista and needed surgery to remove the pellet, according to court documents.

The judge accepted the plea agreement and Demers' guilty plea.