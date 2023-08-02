Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, July 17

12:40 a.m. Police arrested Telly Lynn Dawson, 48, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Justin Anthony Masi, 32, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Peach Orchard.

3:04 p.m. Police arrested Andrew Thomas Marcum, 46, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Kenneth M. Bell, 47, in connection with a stolen plate, and Gayla Darlene Milleson, 40, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at All In One.

5:18 p.m. Police received a report on McBeth Circle that someone found a bone that was possibly human in their driveway. Police responded and found bones that were not human and reassured the reporting person that the bones were not human.

Tuesday, July 18

12:49 a.m. Police received a report on Faye Lane that someone heard a knock on their door downstairs and they wanted a check of the area. Police responded and did not find anything suspicious.

Wednesday, July 19

4:04 p.m. Police received a complaint on Attleborough Lane that a construction crew dumped a load of dirt in the middle of the street and left. Police responded and discovered the road was passable and the dirt was at the end of the cul-de-sac.

Thursday, July 20

4:15 p.m. Police arrested George Alan Cooley, 30, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Grosvenor and Bethnal.

Friday, July 21

6:47 a.m. Police received a report on Oldham near U.S. Highway 71 that some people were trying to push a car up the hill on Oldham. Police responded and learned the car had run out of gas.

9:51 a.m. Police received a report at Arvest Bank on Sugar Creek that someone met a woman at the bank to sell an iPhone but the woman grabbed the phone and took off.

Saturday, July 22

12:16 p.m. Police arrested Rickie James Laughlin, 56, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop behind Casey's on Arkansas Highway 279.

7:51 p.m. Police arrested James Harold Ross, 57, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Lowes.

Sunday, July 23

8:05 p.m. Police arrested Chad Kennedy Whitcomb, 40, in connection with DUI, careless driving and speeding during a traffic stop at Wellington and Verwood.

10:52 p.m. Police arrested Erik Steven Canada, 34, in connection with out-of-town warrants and Horace Grady Canada, 55, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Dartmoor and Veterans Way.