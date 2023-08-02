Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

Christianity 101 is a bible class led by Pastor Hass in the library at 9:45 a.m. each Sunday. Persons interested in membership are welcome to learn about Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

Financial Peace University is led every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. in the Chapel Meeting Room where you learn from a Biblical standpoint basic home budgeting and how to get out of debt.

Aging in Place is a Bible study led by Chuck Merriman in the Fellowship Hall at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday. This is a study about staying in your home as long as possible.

The Sonday Riders will meet Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. in the front parking lot. They will be joined by HOG Chapter. All two, three and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding in Arkansas.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon providing food for those in need in our community.

Highland Christian Church

Bella Vista (DoC)

The next Red Cross Blood Drive at the church is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31. Please register at redcrossblood.org.

Presbyterian Church of

Bella Vista

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

All are invited to hear Brooks Blevins "How to Talk Ozark in Seven Simple Steps." Brooks is a historian and the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University and a native of the Arkansas Ozarks. United Lutheran's Breakfast Club will provide breakfast at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations.

Celebrate Minnesota at the Intranational Village Food Festival Saturday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. This will be Grab 'n Go meal only featuring Swedish Meatballs, noodles, 7-Layer salad, green beans and dessert. Reservations are required; contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

United Lutheran's second annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held over three days, Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21. Contact the church office if you are interested in renting table space. Food trucks are also needed. Contact the church office for more information.

First United

Methodist Church

The annual Rummage Sale takes place this Saturday, Aug. 5. Enjoy great items at fantastic prices and the church's famous orange rolls, cinnamon rolls and Sloppy Joes.

The church is starting a new group to support those experiencing grief: loss of a spouse or other loved one, loss of a job, the end of a relationship, loss of independence, et cetera. The group will meet on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the parlor. The first two meetings are Aug. 2 and 16.

The first Thursday of every month there is a support group for those living with or providing care for a loved one with cognitive issues. Sponsored and facilitated by the Schmieding Center, the group meets at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor. Respite care is available at the church for the loved ones while you attend the meeting.

The Cancer Support group meets the third Thursday of each month in the parlor at 6:30 p.m. Whether a person has just received a diagnosis or is a long-time survivor, all are welcome to come and support and encourage one another.

Individuals can come and work on their breathing, relaxation and simple meditation practices with the Yoga group on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. in Becker Hall.

Highlands Church

A United Methodist Congregation

Highlands (United Methodist) Church is having its 6th annual free Cruise-In & Car Show, Sept. 30, at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The event is open to all vehicles free of charge; no judging; spectators are welcome. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and spectators can enjoy the show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Car participants will receive one free lunch ticket. Additional lunch tickets are available for each $10 charity donation. Spectators are also invited to enjoy lunch with a $10 charity donation.

Village Bible Church

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts its Praise & Prayer service that is open to all.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

Bella Vista

Community Church

There are a variety of community life groups available at the Bella Vista Community Church. Contact the church office for locations and details.

Prayer fellowship meets in the chapel every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to pray for individuals and community needs. Prayer requests can be emailed to [email protected].

BVCC offers the opportunity to join their choir and bell choir. Interested individuals are invited to practice on Wednesdays. Bell choir is at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m.

The Prayer Shawl Ministry is looking for anyone who enjoys knitting or crocheting to join them at the church. This group makes prayer shawls, baby blankets, prayer squares, and hats to minister to others. Yarn is provided. The church office has the details.

The church offers ping pong to the community on Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Exercise classes are offered to seniors at no cost. Classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-2 p.m. They use video-led programs which always emphasize that each person should only do what they are comfortable doing. Currently there are participants on a variety of levels of ability. The areas of exercise addressed are balance, core strengthening, low impact cardio, resistance bands, hand held weights and other areas of senior fitness. If interested contact Pastor Fischer at 479-876-2155.

