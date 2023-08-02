Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

July 18

Boba Journey

1501 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 103, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Manager certificate available at time of inspection. Smallest chest freezer close to restroom is not working and has a couple of bags of frozen foods inside at room temperature which are beginning to mold. Permit expired 4/30/23.

Burger King

1700 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Multiple dead flies in back storage area around equipment.

Natural Muse

1500 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Sanitizer in wipe bucket was above 200 ppm chlorine.

Priority foundation violations: Multiple flies in kitchen area.

Core violations: Outside of ice machine has an accumulation of food residue and grease.

July 19

Avid Hotel Bentonville / G2 Hotel, LLC

3402 Medlin Lane, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No proof of Certified Food Manager provided today.

Econo Lodge

3609 Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Permit Expired 7/31/22.

Core violations: None

July 20

Crazy Willy's Ice Cream

103 Veterans Way, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Box of lids and box of utensils stored on the floor. Permit on mobile is expired and is not posted in customer view.

Gear Garden

700 Blowing Springs Road, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The chlorine test strips do not match the quat sanitizer.

La Petite Academy

215 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Edges of shelves in dry storage area have exposed particle board.

Paradise Donuts

1101 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No written time documentation for kolaches under time-as-a-control.

Core violations: Coffee spills (ground coffee and liquid) in drawers/shelves underneath coffee make area.

Ron's Hamburgers and Chili

1702 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville

Priority violations: Chili in walk-in cooler was at 44 degrees and sliced cheese at 45 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.

July 21

Crackerjack at Osage Park

700 S.W. 16th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No date-marking on the pulled pork. Cooked product in vacuum packages; however, a slit was cut in the bag.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Package of raw bacon stored over container of cooked chicken. Some debris and dust on the counter surfaces and inside and outside of equipment.

KFC

1618 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted permit is expired.

Shogun

3606 S.E. Metro Parkway, Bentonville

Priority violations: DWares not sanitized in dish machine. No chlorine residual in dish machine.

Priority foundation violations: Tuna was refrigerated in packaging.

Core violations: Black growth on ice chute in ice machine with black lid. Ceiling tiles have accumulated dust in kitchen prep areas.

Wienerschnitzel

1530 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels at handwashing sink upon arrival for inspection.

Core violations: Box of individual packages of ketchup stored on the floor. Ice scoop stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice. New retail food permit was not posted in customer view.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 18 -- Raising Cane's, 1402 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

July 19 -- Andy's Frozen Custard, 1644 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville; In His Image Learning Center, 220 N.W. A St., Bentonville

July 20 -- Arby's, 2807 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Las Palmas, 301 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter, 860 N.W. Vaughn Road, Bentonville; Taco Bell, 2805 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

July 21 -- Children's Hour, 2501 S.W. D St., Bentonville; Domino's, 406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Painting with a Twist, 1401 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 111, Bentonville; Walgreens, 1311 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville