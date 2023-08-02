August at the Library: Story trail, book clubs and more

Parking lot expansion complete

In July, the Bella Vista Public Library successfully added 22 much needed parking spaces to our parking lot. Many thanks to the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation and to our community who monetarily supported this effort!

Please follow the arrows, go slow and be patient with fellow motorists.

In addition to more parking, a third handicap spot has been added. We're also excited to provide a new bike rack for all our local bikers who want to stop in and pick up their next must read book.

Summer Reading Program 2023

Summer Reading 2023 was a success. We offered two adult programs and 13 special programs for all ages in addition to regular weekly programs for our community. In total, we had approximately 800 people attend a program this summer!

Programs included:

Printmaking workshop with artist Paige Dirksen

Reader Magic Show

Scott Family Amazeum storytimes

Mr. Jeff Science show

Opera in the Ozarks performance of Cinderella

Wonders of Wildlife: Book and a Beast program

True Crime Club: Current Events

August events

Story Trail

Through Friday, Aug. 18 in the BVPL garden -- Our newest Story Trail features a unique placement of storybook pages along the beautiful garden at BVPL.

This project promotes literacy and an appreciation of the outdoors. Thank you to the Bella Vista Friends of the Library, for generously sponsoring the signs.

Those going on this adventure will be able to read Trees Make Perfect Pets by Paul Czajak while enjoying our beautiful garden.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club is just that, not the book club your mama used to be in! We read contemporary romance with hot heroes, strong heroines, and lots of spice. Romance lovers of all kinds are welcome.

Join Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club as we discuss Aegis by Hollis Wynn. When she discovered a baby abandoned in a trash can, BellaRose decided she would do anything to keep the tiny bundle safe. After inheriting his grandfather's house, Pennington decided protecting Bella is perfect for his investigation however, falling in love wasn't part of the plan.

We will meet on Monday, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. in the BVPL Conference Room and on Zoom. Author Hollis Wynn will be joining us in person!

Participants must be 18+ years of age. Book selections are intended for an adult audience.

We're Hooked! Crafting Club

Making friends while creating crafts? What a perfect pattern for having some fun. We're Hooked! Crafting Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Aug. 3 and Aug. 17 in the Library's Community Room. Bring an art or craft project and come on down. Registration is not required.

The Book Was Better Book Club

Each month, we discuss a book that has been turned into a movie or TV series. Join us on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. in the BVPL Community Room when we discuss Dolores Claiborne by Stephen King and the movie by the same name.

Participants must be 18+ years of age.

True Crime Club

Join us as we talk about murder, mayhem and unsolved crimes. Meet on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. in the BVPL Community Room to discuss the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Participants must be 18+ years of age.

Children's Programming

Children's programming is currently on break until Aug. 18.

Preschool & Big Kids storytimes and Teen Night will resume Aug. 22.

Encore Bookstore

The Encore Bookstore's August sale item will be 50% off cookbooks.

Submitted photo The Summer Reading program at the Bella Vista Public Library encompasses more than just reading! Events are scheduled throughout the program to thrill audiences of all ages.

