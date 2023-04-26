The Weekly Vista obituaries for April 26, 2023

Forrest "Bud" Brebner

Forrest "Bud" Brebner, 92, of Belle Vista, Ark., died April 15, 2023, at Concordia Health & Rehabilitation.

He was born June 2, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Marshal and Sybil Brebner. He graduated from Clinton High School, Clinton, Iowa in 1948. He married Jane Hurlburt on Sept. 2, 1950, in Clinton, Iowa. After retiring they relocated to Belle Vista in 1998 and made many wonderful new friends and enjoyed playing golf and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Steven Brebner.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jane Brebner; brother, Marshal Brebner; children, Debra Routh (John), Kristin Lavengood; four grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Barb Brebner.

He will be cremated and a private family inurnment at Belle Vista Cemetery will take place at a future date.

Jerome R. Gaedtke

Jerome R. "Jiggs" Gaedtke, 90, of Bella Vista, Ark., died April 17, 2023.

He was born in Stevens Point, Wis., on Jan. 12, 1933, to Earl A. and Evelyn D. (Redfield) Gaedtke. He graduated from P. J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point in 1951 and joined the U.S. Navy. He married Donna J. (Tozier) Gaedtke on June 7, 1952. He retired from the Navy in 1973 after 22 years on active duty and an additional eight years of reserve duty. He loved the Navy and talked about his work and experiences expanding the globe to include the Pacific Islands, Cuba, and the Continental U.S. which included flying Atomic Energy Commission personnel on atomic bomb missions, working as an aircraft mechanic, an instructor, and recruiter. Returning to Stevens Point he worked for Basic American Foods for 10 years before moving to Pleasanton, Kan. In 1995 he moved to Bella Vista and enjoyed involvement church and golfing, while he dabbled in woodworking. After Donna's passing in 2002, he spent the last 20 years traveling the world seeing all he could see, accompanied by his dear friend, Bev Eagan. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 50 years, Donna; two brothers, Don and Bill Gaedtke; and son, Gary A. Gaedtke.

He is survived his sister, Luann Roy of Bella Vista; three sons, Jerome "Jake" Gaedtke (Janice) of Bozeman, Mont., Steven Gaedtke (Betty) of Yellville, Ark., Thomas Gaedtke (Dana) of Bonham, Texas; and many grandchildren and step grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista, with inurnment at Fayetteville National Cemetery, 1000 S. Lt Col Leroy Pond Avenue, Fayetteville, AR 72701 with full military honors at 11:30 a.m.

Jackie Joe Hoppers

Jackie Joe Hoppers, of Bella Vista, Ark., died April 20, 2023.

He was born to Charles E. and Faye Lucille (Hanks) Hoppers on July 8, 1942, in Urbana, Mo. He attended grade school and high school in Tunas, Mo., where he milked 35 cows before going to school every day on the family's Grade A farm. In 1961 he went to Kansas City to work as a messenger boy at Merchants-Produce Bank and married Linda Marie Richards in 1964. He held several positions at the bank in more than 30 years leaving as Sr. Vice President. In 1993, he went to work for BancTec, Inc., retiring in 2005 when he and Linda built their dream house on Loch Lomond in Bella Vista. He spent his retirement years consulting, playing cards, hunting, watching college sports, and working with several volunteer organizations. He suffered with Primary Progressive Aphasia since 2010.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles in 1973; his mother, Lucille in 2001; and his brother, JR in 2012.

Survivors are his wife of 59 years, Linda; daughters, Karen (Rob) Norton of Raymore, Mo., Jacque (Curtis) Scheffe of Aledo, Texas; and four grandchildren.

A Rosary and funeral Mass was held Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista. The burial will be later at Howard Chapel Cemetery, Urbana, Mo.

Sharon Johnson

Sharon Johnson of Bella Vista, Ark., died April 13, 2023.

She was born March 13, 1951, in Duluth, Minn., to Gordon and Carol Lundstrom. She graduated from Duluth East High School in 1969 and married Larry Johnson on April 17, 1971. She was a stay-at-home mom and raised two children. She started a stained-glass business in the early 1980s. She enjoyed working and teaching young children in the preschool learning readiness program in Duluth in the 1990s. She was an avid water-skier; and a skilled bicyclist who did many 50-mile rides. She excelled at racquetball; and she enjoyed cooking and hosting family and friends. She moved to Bella Vista in 2010 and was involved in many card and game groups. She was a member of Bella Vista Community Church.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; her son, Greg (Heather) of Hermantown, Minn.; her daughter, Michele Johnson (Tom) of Chanhassen, Minn.; four grandchildren; sisters, Val of Duluth, Brenda (John) Rich of Cotton, Minn., Barb (Glenn) Perkins, of Edina, Minn.

There will be a celebration of life service for the immediate family at Rose Lake.

Jo Ann Carol Lahman

Jo Ann Carol Lahman, 87, of Bella Vista, Ark., formerly of Bemidji, Minn., died April 10, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Martin; parents, Joseph, and Ella Seitz; three brothers; and three sisters.

She is survived by sons, Larry, and Michael Lahman; daughters, Beverly Joyer, Mary Jo Newgard, Laurie Farr; one brother; one sister; and multiple grandchildren.

