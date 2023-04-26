The Weekly Vista calendar of events

General

The Bella Vista Historical Society, which operates the Bella Vista Historical Museum, invites persons interested in Bella Vista history to sign up for membership. Membership supports the preservation of Bella Vista's history, and helps with education of the public. Benefits include receipt of a quarterly newsletter and an invitation to the annual membership meeting usually held in March. Dues are per calendar year: $15/person or $25/family with corporate memberships offered at $50. Membership forms are available on the museum website at bellavistamuseum.org. Forms can be printed and mailed to the museum with a check, or dropped off in person at the museum. Payment can also be made with a credit or debit card. The museum is staffed by volunteers and all dues go toward museum operating costs, not salaries. Museum admission is always free. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Cooper Memorial Chapel is inviting all couples and their familes who were married at the chapel to return for a renewal of vows ceremony on Sunday, June 18. Couples will be able to choose one of three group vow renewal ceremonies being scheduled at the chapel: 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Because June 18 is Father's Day this year, bridegrooms who are fathers and fathers of the bride and bridegroom are especially encouraged to attend.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host a wedding reception for the lucky couples. Wedding cake, punch, coffee and a photo booth will be available for the couples and their families throughout the afternoon at the museum.

If you were married at Cooper Memorial Chapel and would like to participate in this event, please contact the Chapel Director Cindy Adams. Her phone is 479-855-6598 and her email is [email protected] Organizers would appreciate an idea on the number of participants for the purpose of planning.

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild of Bella Vista will again sponsor Kids Quilt Kamp June 19-23 at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Applicants must be at least 10 years old by the beginning of Kamp week with hobbies or interests where patience and focus over a period of time is in their skill set. There is no charge to the participants as all materials and instruction are provided by Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild. Maximum capacity is 10 participants. Questions and/or applications can be obtained by contacting Gail Storm via email at [email protected]

United Lutheran Church will hold the Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival over three days this year: Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thirty-five indoor spaces and 20 outdoor spaces are currently being reserved for $100. If interested in reserving a booth please contact the church office at 479-855-1325 for more information. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

The 5th Annual Flea in the Park at Blowing Springs will be held Oct. 6-7. Vendor applications are now available with limited space. Email [email protected] to receive an application.

April 28-29

The Highlands Flea and Boutique is scheduled Friday, April 28, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m.-noon. This 28th annual event will be held at Highlands Church, 371 Glasgow Road, and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include: furniture, household items, jewelry, collectables, tools, lawn and garden, baked goods and much more.

The annual Citywide Garage Sale is set for Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29. The city will advertise the event's locations while participants need only to set up their sales. Participating addresses will be uploaded to a Google map that can be viewed on a desktop or mobile browser before and during the event. Each listing can include information about what items are available for sale, such as toys, furniture, tools, etc. Enter participating addresses online at https://bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale or email the complete address of the sale (full street address plus zip code) and any additional information, such as what type of items to be sold, to [email protected], using Garage Sale as the subject line. Those interested in participating can visit the official Citywide Garage Sale page on the city's website at https://bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale. This is a rain or shine event.

May 4

The next meeting of the Civil War Round Table will be held Thursday, May 4, at the Mildred B. Cooper Chapel with retired historian of Vicksburg National Military Park Terry Winschel as the speaker. His topic will be "Shut Up in a Trap -- Citizens Under Siege at Vicksburg." The meeting will start at 7 p.m. and early arrival is recommended to guarantee a seat due to the national reputation of this speaker.

May 9

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will observe the 100th Annual Observance of National Music Week, May 7-14, with a concert at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel on May 9 at 6:30 p.m. National Music Week, celebrated during the first full week in May, focuses attention on music as a powerful tool for communication and personal expression. This year's theme is "Music ... is a Worldwide Adventure." Andante is an affiliate of The National Federation of Music Clubs and invites the public to attend this year's concert. Performers include: Debra Hall and Bob Baker, piano duet; Robet Ritschel, baritone; Marilyn Lee, pianist; Garth Smith, pianist; Arlene Biebesheimer, soprano; H. Kahle von Bose, guitarist and vocalist. Andante concerts are always free and open to the public. Visit andantemusicclub.org or contact [email protected] for more information.

May 12-13

The spring tent event at Wishing Spring Gallery is planned for May 12-13. The gallery is located off McNelly Road, close to Highway 71, and sits on the banks of McKisic Creek, a few steps from the Razorback Greenway paved bike trail. Just beyond the gallery parking lot is a large grassy field that will be filled with pop-up tents containing all kinds of arts and crafts that weekend. The festival hours will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Food trucks and music will also be available.

May 13

Saturday, May 13 at 5 p.m., United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista will kick off its Intranational Village Food Festival with a Louisiana shrimp boil. Cost is $15 with limited meals available so reservations are recommended. Call the church office for reservations at 479-855-1325. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

The festival's future events include: June 10, North Carolina Pulled Pork; July 8, Arkansas Catfish; Aug. 12, Minnesota Swedish Meatballs; and Sept. 9, Pennsylvania Oktoberfest.

May 29, Memorial Day

The Bella Vista Cemetery Association will host its annual Memorial Day observance at the Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery, located at 34 Buckstone Road, on the grounds of the historic Buxton Cemetery section. A hotdog luncheon made possible by donations from local businesses will be served. Music will be provided by Ecumenical Church Orchestra, under the direction of Lois Carlson. The featured speaker is Dr. Mark Golaway, a retired National Guard Major, who currently pastors at First Christian Church in Eureka Springs, in pastor-care ministry. Pastor Richard Solberg of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship will open and close the observance with prayer. Also participating will be the Boy and Girl Scouts of America and the American Legion Post #341 and Honor Guard.

Food service begins at noon and the formal program is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. The public is invited and encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Parking is free and facilitated at the north end of the cemetery beyond the granite Columbaria. Please note parking inside the cemetery grounds, except for volunteers, is not allowed for safety purposes.

In the event of rain, the Observance will be held at New Life Christian Church at 103 Riordan Road.