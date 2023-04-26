Thanks for your (The Weekly Vista) articles on vermiculture and Native Plants - The Master Naturalists and Tree Advisory Board are both actively interested in native plants and information for our residents to remove invasives.

The Native Plant article references a book - "Trees, Shrubs and Native Vines of Arkansas." That is indeed a great book - I bought my copy at the Bella Vista Museum Gift Shop (open Wednesday through Sunday 1-5 p.m.). Note that our Museum gift shop also sells books on Arkansas Birds and Wildflowers and Mammals, plus a wide variety of Bella Vista items.

So please Shop Local!!

Linda Lloyd

Bella Vista