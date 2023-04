Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Brittany, April 19

Low Team Net

A/B-FLIGHT: First, Ralph Trigg and Michael Bahr (61); Second, Ted Largent and Arlo McDowell (63); Third, Bill Winzig and Michael Dixon (64)

C/D-FLIGHT: First, Chet Campbell and Blind Draw (55); Second, Jim Sours and Charles Hult (59); Third, William Magyar and Blind Draw (60)

