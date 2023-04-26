Putthoff to present waterfall program at Hobbs State Park

ROGERS – Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a waterfall program presented by Flip Putthoff on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., at the visitor center. The program is free and open to the public.

Putthoff, outdoors reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will share some of his new photos of Ozark waterfalls. He'll discuss the best time to look for waterfalls and provide directions for getting to some of the premiere sites in the state. He'll share information about waterfalls that individuals can drive right up to, some that can be reached via an easy hike and some that require more effort to reach.

Ozark waterfalls are dependent on rainfall. Without rain, they are watery drips or bone-dry rock ledges. This program will help participants learn the best time to seek out and visit the region's waterfalls.

For more information about the program, call the visitor center at 479-789-5000.