POA turns to bylaws update

At a Property Owners Association board work session held Thursday, April 20, board members heard an annual report about non-performing lots that contained good news.

Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson told the board that in 2015, some 20.6% of Bella Vista lots were not paying their assessment fees. On March 31 this year, that number was 4.5%.

"That's a steady chipping away, chipping away," he said. "It's a continuous thing."

In 2015, there were 8,035 non-paying lots including 700 lots owned by the POA. Lots owned by the POA don't pay an assessment since it would mean the association was paying itself. Now there are usually 20 or 30 lots owned by the POA with online sales planned when that number increases.

The current numbers represent an increase in income of $1.2 million a year.

He credited the legal team, the accounting team and the collections team for doing an "outstanding job."

In addition, the number of improved lots has increased from 13,449 to 15,535, representing a $600,00 gain.

Without those increases. the last assessment increase might have been $12 a month, rather than $3 a month.

There was also an increase in the number of lots that are owned by improved property owners, rather than outsiders. That might affect voting, Judson said.

Judson said another Cooper development, Hot Springs Village, may be comparable, but there's a huge difference in the number of non-performing lots. In Hot Springs Village, over 30% of lots do not pay assessments, he said.

The remaining non-performing lots may never be brought in, Judson said. In some cases, they are tied up in bankruptcy or have been inherited by family members who are not even aware that they own the lots. The POA does not have records to find those owners.

An open house to show off new ponds for raising fish near the Loch Lomond dam was very successful, Judson said, with Lake Rangers, the Fly Tyers and the Animal Shelter taking part. The lakes department displayed its electrofishing equipment for counting fish and Chris Fuller of the Lake Ecology and Water Quality Department answered questions about the ponds for over three hours.

The first tour of Riordan Hall was also successful with 150 people attending, Judson reported. The group had to be divided for the tour.

The board doesn't usually vote at work sessions but they have the chance to ask questions about items that will be on the agenda of the monthly board meeting, which will be Thursday, April 27.

Issues arising from two capitol projects will be on that agenda. First, the Water Department asked for a waiver to the three bid policy for a project that includes boring under Highlands Blvd.

An email from Water Operations Manager Charlie Holt explained that it's a small job and contractors equipped to bore under roads are in short supply. Only one bid was received from a firm that was recommended by the consulting engineer. That vote will be taken on Thursday.

A plan to renovate the Tanyard Creek Golf Practice Center needs both civil engineering and a golf course architect at a cost of about $55,000. The vote to approve that expense will also be taken in the meeting.

Finally, the board considered changes to the bylaws recommended by the Rules and Regulations Committee. The committee and the board spent hours updating POA policies recently and are now moving on to update and clarify the bylaws.

The project is meant to make the governing documents more user friendly, Judson said.

All the proposed changes are on the POA website: https://bellavistapoa.com/governance/governing-documents/.

A video of the Rules and Regulations meeting is also available at https://bellavistapoa.com/governance/committees/#rulesregulations.

Judson explained that he asked that the specific bylaws that govern docks be put on hold since he is working with the city and the Architectural Control Committee about changes to those guidelines.

The annual meeting -- and the end of the current board election -- is scheduled for May 16 at 6 p.m. at Lakepoint. Ballots were sent out earlier this month. Voting takes place either online or via mail-in documents. The deadline is one half hour before the start of the annual meeting.